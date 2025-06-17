Arista Networks Names New COO, Experience At Fastly, Cisco Systems

Arista Networks Inc ANET Monday announced the appointment of Todd Nightingale as president and chief operating officer, effective on or about July 1, 2025, according to JPMorgan.

The Arista Networks Analyst: Analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

The Arista Networks Thesis: Nightingale was the CEO of Fastly Inc FSLY from September 2022 to June 2025 and held various roles at Cisco Systems Inc CSCO prior to that,Chatterjee said in the note.

“Nightingale joined Cisco Systems after it acquired Meraki and was instrumental in growing the Meraki portfolio," the analyst added.

"We see the appointment, in addition to recent internal promotions, as part of bolstering the executive ranks as well as succession planning at Arista, likely addressing to some extent concerns from long-only investors," the analyst wrote.

ANET Price Action: Shares of Arista Networks had declined by 3.6% to $91.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock