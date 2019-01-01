Forterra Inc manufactures concrete pipe and precast products. It has applications in construction, maintenance, repair & replacement of water drainage, distribution, and transmission systems. Forterra operates in three segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate & Other. Some of its products include reinforced concrete pipe, pipe end sections, precast junction boxes, precast sanitary manholes, double tees, noise walls, and bridge girders. Geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.