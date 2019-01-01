QQQ
Industry: Construction Materials
Forterra Inc manufactures concrete pipe and precast products. It has applications in construction, maintenance, repair & replacement of water drainage, distribution, and transmission systems. Forterra operates in three segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate & Other. Some of its products include reinforced concrete pipe, pipe end sections, precast junction boxes, precast sanitary manholes, double tees, noise walls, and bridge girders. Geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Forterra Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forterra (FRTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forterra's (FRTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forterra (FRTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) was reported by RBC Capital on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting FRTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forterra (FRTA)?

A

The stock price for Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) is $23.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forterra (FRTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forterra.

Q

When is Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) reporting earnings?

A

Forterra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Forterra (FRTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forterra.

Q

What sector and industry does Forterra (FRTA) operate in?

A

Forterra is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.