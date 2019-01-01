freenet AG is a German mobile communication and mobile Internet company. It operates as an independent service provider without its own network. The company distributes mobile communications tariffs and options throughout Germany, using a subscription agreement and multi-brand strategy. The company has three operating segments: Mobile communications, TV and media and Other/holding. The Mobile communications segment generates almost all of the firm's revenue. This segment offers a product portfolio of voice and data services for mobile communication operators. It also buys mobile communications services from the network operators and sells them to its end customers.