Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 9:13AM
Frontier Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Frontier Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontier Acquisition (FRONU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ: FRONU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontier Acquisition's (FRONU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontier Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Frontier Acquisition (FRONU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontier Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontier Acquisition (FRONU)?

A

The stock price for Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ: FRONU) is $9.8552 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontier Acquisition (FRONU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontier Acquisition.

Q

When is Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) reporting earnings?

A

Frontier Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontier Acquisition (FRONU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontier Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontier Acquisition (FRONU) operate in?

A

Frontier Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.