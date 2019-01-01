QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/157.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.47 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Frontage Holdings Corp is a contract research organization providing integrated, scientifically driven research, analytical and development services. Geographically the group operates in both PRC and North America. The services provided in the North America segment, include Bioanalytical, CMC, DMPK and Safety and Toxicology services in the USA and Canada. The service offered in PRC includes Bioanalytical, Bioequivalence and CMC services in the PRC. Further, it also provides bioanalytical services, which are offered throughout the drug discovery and development process both in the United States and China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Frontage Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Frontage Holdings (FGHQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Frontage Holdings (OTCPK: FGHQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Frontage Holdings's (FGHQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Frontage Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Frontage Holdings (FGHQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Frontage Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Frontage Holdings (FGHQF)?

A

The stock price for Frontage Holdings (OTCPK: FGHQF) is $0.619902 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 13:50:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Frontage Holdings (FGHQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Frontage Holdings.

Q

When is Frontage Holdings (OTCPK:FGHQF) reporting earnings?

A

Frontage Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Frontage Holdings (FGHQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Frontage Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Frontage Holdings (FGHQF) operate in?

A

Frontage Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.