Frontage Holdings Corp is a contract research organization providing integrated, scientifically driven research, analytical and development services. Geographically the group operates in both PRC and North America. The services provided in the North America segment, include Bioanalytical, CMC, DMPK and Safety and Toxicology services in the USA and Canada. The service offered in PRC includes Bioanalytical, Bioequivalence and CMC services in the PRC. Further, it also provides bioanalytical services, which are offered throughout the drug discovery and development process both in the United States and China.