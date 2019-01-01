|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FREYR Battery.
The latest price target for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FREY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is $8.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FREYR Battery.
FREYR Battery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FREYR Battery.
FREYR Battery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.