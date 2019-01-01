QQQ
Range
8.28 - 8.9
Vol / Avg.
755.9K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.65 - 14.37
Mkt Cap
975.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.42
Shares
116.9M
Outstanding
FREYR Battery is an emerging producer of clean battery solutions for a better planet. It designs and manufactures high-density and cost-competitive lithium-ion batteries with a reduced carbon footprint for the global markets for electric mobility, stationary energy storage, marine and aviation applications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FREYR Battery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FREYR Battery (FREY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FREYR Battery's (FREY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FREYR Battery.

Q

What is the target price for FREYR Battery (FREY) stock?

A

The latest price target for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting FREY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FREYR Battery (FREY)?

A

The stock price for FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is $8.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FREYR Battery (FREY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FREYR Battery.

Q

When is FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) reporting earnings?

A

FREYR Battery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is FREYR Battery (FREY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FREYR Battery.

Q

What sector and industry does FREYR Battery (FREY) operate in?

A

FREYR Battery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.