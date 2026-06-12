Friedman Industries (FRD) Stock Surges Over 21% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

The results, covering the quarter and fiscal year ended Mar. 31, were announced after the market closed on Thursday.

Q4 Numbers In Focus

Friedman reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $9.2 million, or $1.30 diluted EPS, on sales of $191.8 million, up from $5.3 million, or $0.76 EPS, on $129.2 million a year prior.

EBITDA expanded to $15.2 million from $8.5 million, while sales volume hit a company-record 189,000 tons, up 14% year-over-year.

FY26 Results

For full-year fiscal 2026, FRD earned $19.5 million, or $2.76 diluted EPS, on $646.9 million in sales, with EBITDA climbing to $34.3 million from $13.9 million on record annual volume of 706,000 tons.

Management guided first-quarter fiscal 2027 volumes in line with fourth-quarter levels and flagged sequential margin improvement driven by higher average selling prices.

CEO Michael J. Taylor said, “The successful execution of our growth strategy, including the integration of Century, has strengthened our operating platform and expanded our ability to serve customers across our markets.”

Friedman Industries completed its acquisition of Century Metals, a metal service center and distributor, on Aug. 29, 2025.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Friedman has a market capitalization of $187.62 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $26.50 and a 52-week low of $14.52.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 79.76.

Over the past 12 months, FRD has gained 55.18%.

The stock is currently positioned close to its annual high.

Price Action: FRD closed the regular session on Thursday up 3.25% at $26.38, according to Benzinga Pro.

With Momentum in the 90th percentile and a Value score of 94.30, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FRD has a positive price trend across all time frames.

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