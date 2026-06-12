(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs, and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. stock futures rose on Friday, as the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and the Dow Jones indices advanced, following Thursday’s higher close.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.44%, and the two-year bond was at 4.05%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 96.4% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during June’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.55% S&P 500 0.30% Nasdaq 100 0.12% Russell 2000 0.50%

Stocks In Focus

Adobe

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ADBE maintains a weak price trend in the long, medium, and short terms, with a solid quality score.

RH

RH (NYSE:RH) was 0.47% higher after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raising its FY2026 sales guidance.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RH maintains a strong price trend in the short and medium terms but a poor trend in the long term, with a bad growth score.

Lennar

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) was 2.74% lower after posting mixed second-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LEN maintains a weak price trend in the long and medium terms, but a strong trend in the short term, with a solid value score.

Friedman Industries

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FRD maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate quality score.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) was up 3.61% as Nasdaq announced that it would be included in the Nasdaq-100 index, effective June 22.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CRWV maintains a weak price trend in the long and short terms but a poor trend in the medium term.

Cues From Last Session

Industrials, materials, and information technology stocks recorded the biggest gains on Thursday, while consumer staples and energy stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

Insights From Analysts

Douglas Beath, Global Equity Strategist at Wells Fargo, maintains a “constructive outlook for equities.” This positive view is backed by robust corporate momentum, with S&P 500 Index first-quarter earnings tracking growth of nearly 25%—well above initial consensus forecasts.

While technology remains the primary driver, Beath highlights that “the rally has broadened,” signaling that market moves are firmly supported by improved corporate fundamentals rather than mere sentiment.

Despite this strength, Beath advises investors to prepare for turbulence, reiterating that “volatility is likely to remain a feature of the market action.”

He projects that future market fluctuations will be driven by Federal Reserve policy uncertainty, AI capital spending, and geopolitical risks, such as the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Looking forward, Wells Fargo maintains a year-end S&P 500 Index target of 7400–7600. Economically, while confidence is building that “Al can support future economic growth,” Beath views pullbacks not as a reason to panic, but rather as “buying opportunities”.

He recommends rebalancing into attractive ancillary sectors like Financials, Industrials, and Utilities.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Friday.

June’s preliminary consumer sentiment data will be out by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 4.64% to hover around $83.63 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.27% to hover around $4,222.10 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.14% lower at the 99.7230 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.88% higher at $63,390.66 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, as Australia's ASX 200, India’s Nifty 50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, and China’s CSI 300 indices advanced. European markets were also higher in early trade.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock