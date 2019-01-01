Forian (NASDAQ:FORA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Forian
The latest price target for Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) was reported by Lake Street on April 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting FORA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 167.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Forian (NASDAQ: FORA) was provided by Lake Street, and Forian initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Forian, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Forian was filed on April 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Forian (FORA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Forian (FORA) is trading at is $3.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
