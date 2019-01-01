Odessa Minerals (OTC:FNGGF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Odessa Minerals
No Data
Odessa Minerals Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Odessa Minerals (FNGGF)?
There is no price target for Odessa Minerals
What is the most recent analyst rating for Odessa Minerals (FNGGF)?
There is no analyst for Odessa Minerals
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Odessa Minerals (FNGGF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Odessa Minerals
Is the Analyst Rating Odessa Minerals (FNGGF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Odessa Minerals
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.