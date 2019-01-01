FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC. (OTC:FNDTF), Dividends

FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC..
There are no upcoming dividends for FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC..
There are no upcoming dividends for FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC..
There are no upcoming dividends for FRIENDTIMES INC by FRIENDTIMES INC..
Browse dividends on all stocks.