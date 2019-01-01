Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) was reported by Jefferies on April 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting FNCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 629.61% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ: FNCH) was provided by Jefferies, and Finch Therapeutics Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Finch Therapeutics Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Finch Therapeutics Group was filed on April 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $17.00. The current price Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) is trading at is $2.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
