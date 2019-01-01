Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.520
Quarterly Revenue
$354K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$354K
Earnings History
Finch Therapeutics Group Questions & Answers
When is Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) reporting earnings?
Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.00, which missed the estimate of $-0.24.
What were Finch Therapeutics Group’s (NASDAQ:FNCH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
