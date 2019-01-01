ñol

Farmers National Banc
(NASDAQ:FMNB)
15.50
00
At close: May 27
15.50
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.47 - 20
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding31.2M / 34M
Vol / Avg.- / 82K
Mkt Cap527.1M
P/E8.96
50d Avg. Price15.95
Div / Yield0.64/4.13%
Payout Ratio30.06
EPS0.47
Total Float31.2M

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB), Dividends

Farmers National Banc issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Farmers National Banc generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.70%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Farmers National Banc Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Farmers National Banc (FMNB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Farmers National Banc (FMNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Farmers National Banc ($FMNB) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Farmers National Banc (FMNB) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Farmers National Banc (FMNB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Farmers National Banc (FMNB) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)?
A

The most current yield for Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is 4.34% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

