ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Farmers National Banc
(NASDAQ:FMNB)
15.50
00
At close: May 27
15.50
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.47 - 20
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding31.2M / 34M
Vol / Avg.- / 82K
Mkt Cap527.1M
P/E8.96
50d Avg. Price15.95
Div / Yield0.64/4.13%
Payout Ratio30.06
EPS0.47
Total Float31.2M

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Outperform

Highest Price Target1

$21.00

Lowest Price Target1

$18.00

Consensus Price Target1

$19.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Raymond James

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Farmers National Banc

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Farmers National Banc Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)?
A

The latest price target for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) was reported by Raymond James on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting FMNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.13% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) was provided by Raymond James, and Farmers National Banc maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Farmers National Banc (FMNB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Farmers National Banc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Farmers National Banc was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Farmers National Banc (FMNB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Farmers National Banc (FMNB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $18.00. The current price Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is trading at is $15.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.