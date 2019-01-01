ñol

Farmers National Banc
(NASDAQ:FMNB)
15.50
00
At close: May 27
15.50
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.47 - 20
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding31.2M / 34M
Vol / Avg.- / 82K
Mkt Cap527.1M
P/E8.96
50d Avg. Price15.95
Div / Yield0.64/4.13%
Payout Ratio30.06
EPS0.47
Total Float31.2M

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Farmers National Banc reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.510

Quarterly Revenue

$48.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$40.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $13.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmers National Banc's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.51 0.43 0.37
EPS Actual 0.50 0.58 0.55 0.51
Revenue Estimate 40.80M 36.10M 35.20M 34.73M
Revenue Actual 39.24M 35.55M 36.36M 35.85M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Farmers National Banc using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Farmers National Banc Questions & Answers

Q
When is Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) reporting earnings?
A

Farmers National Banc (FMNB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Q
What were Farmers National Banc’s (NASDAQ:FMNB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $24.4M, which missed the estimate of $24.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.