QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Flowers Foods
(NYSE:FLO)
27.31
-0.05[-0.18%]
At close: May 27
27.33
0.0200[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low27.25 - 27.42
52 Week High/Low22.61 - 29.73
Open / Close27.41 / 27.33
Float / Outstanding165.7M / 212M
Vol / Avg.1.1M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E26.53
50d Avg. Price26.43
Div / Yield0.88/3.22%
Payout Ratio81.55
EPS0.19
Total Float165.7M

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Dividends

Flowers Foods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Flowers Foods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.97%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Flowers Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Flowers Foods (FLO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Flowers Foods (FLO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Flowers Foods ($FLO) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Flowers Foods (FLO) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Flowers Foods (FLO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Flowers Foods (FLO) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.22

Q
What is the dividend yield for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)?
A

The most current yield for Flowers Foods (FLO) is 3.28% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

