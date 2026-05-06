Why Is Flex Stock Trending Overnight?

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares are trending on Wednesday.

FLEX shares jumped 17.17% to $113.01 after the bell on Tuesday after reporting record fiscal 2026 results, with revenue of $7.48 billion beating estimates by 7.49% and earnings per share of $0.93 topping forecasts by 8.14%.

What Q4 Data Tell?

Flex’s fourth-quarter net sales were up 17% year over year. Adjusted operating margin was 6.7%, compared with a GAAP margin of 5%.

GAAP earnings per share for the company came in at $0.67.

The electronics manufacturing company generated $413 million in cash from operations and $212 million in free cash flow for the quarter.

FY26 Results

For the full fiscal year, Flex reported net sales of $27.9 billion, up 8% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.30, compared with GAAP earnings per share of $2.33. Full-year adjusted operating margin reached a record 6.3%, while free cash flow totaled $1.06 billion and cash from operations came in at $1.685 billion.

CEO Revathi Advaithi cited “disciplined execution and a clear strategy, supported by targeted acquisitions and capital investments aligned to Flex’s long-term growth opportunities.”

FY27 Guidance:

Period Net Sales Guidance Adjusted EPS Guidance Q1 FY2027 $7.35B – $7.65B $0.86 – $0.92 Full FY2027 $32.3B – $33.8B $4.21 – $4.51

Board Greenlights Cloud Spin-Off Amid AI Demand Surge

Separately, Flex's board unanimously approved the spin-off of its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment into an independent, publicly traded company focused on AI data center demand. Management expects revenue growth of 65% to 75% for the new entity in fiscal 2027, accelerating to more than 80% in fiscal 2028.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Flex has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a 52-week high of $96.58, and a 52-week low of $34.94.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of FLEX stands at 77.32.

The mid-cap stock has gained 162.31% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is near its annual high.

Price Action: FLEX closed the regular session up 5.02% at $96.45, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FLEX stock is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Zakharchuk / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.