Cryptocurrency, focus Bitcoin on tablet screen that showing green price or stock market performance graph, light reflect with vintage filter. Decentralized, exchange digital money through blockchain.
December 4, 2025 9:04 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fail To Sustain Rally: Analyst Says BTC 'Struggling A Bit' At Key Resistance, But It Could 'Fly' If It Breaks Through

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, even as key stock barometers rose, amid heightened expectations of interest rate cuts.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-1.04%$92,460.85
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		-1.77%$3,156.33
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         -4.30%$2.10
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         -4.40%$139.58
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -2.75%$0.1480

Crypto Rebound Loses Momentum

Bitcoin rebound lost steam as the apex cryptocurrency consolidated in the $91,000-$92,000 range. Trading volume fell 19% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum attempted to break $3,220 but faced sharp rejection, tumbling to $3,070. The second-largest cryptocurrency regained some ground overnight.

Shares of cryptocurrency-linked stocks such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed down 1.26% and 1.04%, respectively, during the regular trading session.

Benzinga Edge delivers real-time stock alerts, trade ideas, and professional investing tools to help you navigate the market. Find out more about MSTR and BMNR here.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $266 million over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with long liquidations amounting to nearly $80 million.

That said, over $440 million in Bitcoin short positions risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency reclaimed $95,000.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.48% in the last 24 hours, roughly matching the dip in spot price.

Alice Liu, Head of Research at CoinMarketCap, on Tuesday said that crypto has entered a phase of high fear and high volatility, and warned that Bitcoin’s next true expansion cycle may not arrive until 2026.

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
SpaceN (SN )   +78.08%$4.10
Decred (DCR)    
               		+22.20%$0.6065
Zcash (ZEC )          +10.87%$387.69

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.14 trillion, following a decrease of 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

S&P 500 Extends Rally

Major stock indexes extended their gains on Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 0.11% to close at 6,857.12. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.22% to settle at 23,505.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, dropping 31.96 points, or 0.07%, to end at 47,850.94.

The drop in private payrolls for November suggested a cooling labor market, leading investors to increasingly bet on a more dovish stance on monetary policy.

The CME FedWatch tool now shows an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut next week.

Why This Bitcoin Resistance Level Is Important

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe identified $3,100-$3,150 as a key resistance level for Ethereum, expressing a desire to see it turn into a support zone.

"Well, it does say that buyers are willing to be stepping in on higher grounds than last week and that would signal a potential rally to $3,700," the analyst added.

Byzantine General, another widely followed cryptocurrency commentator on X, highlighted approximately $92,000 as a key resistance level for Bitcoin.

"If it breaks through it could fly over a $100,000 very quickly, but if it actually rejects here then we’re probably stuck in this $92,000 – $82,000 range for a while," the analyst projected.

Photo Courtesy: vinnstock on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:    

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC)
$40.80-0.41%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$92343.000.27%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.14770.20%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3160.290.84%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$139.480.32%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.100.41%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$274.00-0.02%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$186.170.09%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved