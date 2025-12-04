Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fail To Sustain Rally: Analyst Says BTC 'Struggling A Bit' At Key Resistance, But It Could 'Fly' If It Breaks Through

Leading cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, even as key stock barometers rose, amid heightened expectations of interest rate cuts.
Crypto Rebound Loses Momentum
Bitcoin rebound lost steam as the apex cryptocurrency consolidated in the $91,000-$92,000 range. Trading volume fell 19% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum attempted to break $3,220 but faced sharp rejection, tumbling to $3,070. The second-largest cryptocurrency regained some ground overnight.
Shares of cryptocurrency-linked stocks such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed down 1.26% and 1.04%, respectively, during the regular trading session.
Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $266 million over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with long liquidations amounting to nearly $80 million.
That said, over $440 million in Bitcoin short positions risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency reclaimed $95,000.
Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.48% in the last 24 hours, roughly matching the dip in spot price.
Alice Liu, Head of Research at CoinMarketCap, on Tuesday said that crypto has entered a phase of high fear and high volatility, and warned that Bitcoin’s next true expansion cycle may not arrive until 2026.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET)
|SpaceN (SN )
|+78.08%
|$4.10
|Decred (DCR)
|+22.20%
|$0.6065
|Zcash (ZEC )
|+10.87%
|$387.69
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.14 trillion, following a decrease of 0.92% in the last 24 hours.
S&P 500 Extends Rally
Major stock indexes extended their gains on Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 0.11% to close at 6,857.12. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.22% to settle at 23,505.14.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, dropping 31.96 points, or 0.07%, to end at 47,850.94.
The drop in private payrolls for November suggested a cooling labor market, leading investors to increasingly bet on a more dovish stance on monetary policy.
The CME FedWatch tool now shows an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut next week.
Why This Bitcoin Resistance Level Is Important
Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe identified $3,100-$3,150 as a key resistance level for Ethereum, expressing a desire to see it turn into a support zone.
"Well, it does say that buyers are willing to be stepping in on higher grounds than last week and that would signal a potential rally to $3,700," the analyst added.
Byzantine General, another widely followed cryptocurrency commentator on X, highlighted approximately $92,000 as a key resistance level for Bitcoin.
"If it breaks through it could fly over a $100,000 very quickly, but if it actually rejects here then we’re probably stuck in this $92,000 – $82,000 range for a while," the analyst projected.
