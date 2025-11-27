Over A Third Of Black Friday 'Deals' Aren't Real Discounts, Shows Study

Over a third of Black Friday "deals" aren't actually discounts, according to new research, highlighting how aggressively retailers lean on hype and shoppers' fear of missing out.

Studies Show Many ‘Deals' Were Cheaper Before

A WalletHub analysis published this week, which studied thousands of offers, found that 36% of Black Friday items showed no savings at all compared with their prices between Oct. 27 and Nov. 17, while genuine deals averaged about 24% off.

"There's some trickery happening," consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch told CNBC. "Retailers are constantly fluctuating prices. So they may repackage something and say it's on sale for Black Friday when, in reality, it was the same discount a few weeks ago."

Black Friday skepticism isn't limited to one study. A separate analysis published this week by U.K. watchdog ‘Which?’ found eight in 10 "Black Friday" deals were actually cheaper at other times of the year, and 83% were the same price or lower at some point in the previous 12 months.

Fraud Risks Grow As Holiday Spending Surges

The Federal Trade Commission has separately warned that online shopping scams and misleading offers are a growing problem, as Americans reported about $10 billion in fraud losses in 2023, with online purchases one of the most common complaint categories.

Still, shoppers keep spending. Adobe Analytics projects record Black Friday–to–Cyber Monday online sales in 2025, even as "cash-strapped consumers" chase promotions to stretch their budgets.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo tells CNBC, "The consumer has to be proactive, because retailers do more or less rely on people rushing in at the last minute and taking advantage of anything that appears to be a sale."

How Shoppers Can Spot Real Bargains Online

Experts recommend checking price history tools such as CamelCamelCamel for Amazon items and browser extensions like Honey's Droplist to track drops across hundreds of retailers. Shoppers should also double-check model numbers on TVs and electronics, since many "doorbusters" are pared-down variants made just for holiday promotions.

Consumer advocates also warn against "spaving," which is spending more to "save," by hitting free-shipping thresholds or buying bundles you don't need, a habit that can quietly blow up tight holiday budgets.

