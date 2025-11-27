Are Markets Open On Thanksgiving? Here's What's Open And What's Closed On November 27

As families across the nation gather on Thursday, Nov. 27, to celebrate Thanksgiving, Americans should be prepared for a mix of closures and early bird reopenings. While the turkey takes center stage, knowing which services are paused is key to a smooth holiday weekend.

What’s Closed On Thanksgiving?

Most federal and financial institutions will pause operations on Thursday. Banks, post offices, and the stock market (NYSE and Nasdaq) are all closed. Major shipping carriers like United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) will also suspend standard pickup and delivery services.

Retail giants are largely following suit, giving employees a day off. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) , Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) , Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) , Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) , and Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) will keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day.

What’s Open?

If you forgot the cranberry sauce, you might still be in luck. Many grocery chains, including Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) , Whole Foods, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) , will be open, though often with reduced hours.

Select pharmacies like CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens will also operate, but shoppers should verify local store times as pharmacy counters may be closed even if the store is open.

A Tradition Of Gratitude

Before the rush of retail, the holiday remains a time for reflection. Thanksgiving originated as a harvest festival, modeled after a 1621 feast shared by English colonists (Pilgrims) and the Wampanoag people in Plymouth.

Over centuries, it evolved from a religious observance into a secular national holiday dedicated to expressing gratitude, family gatherings, and the sharing of a bountiful meal.

Black Friday Returns

Business resumes—and accelerates—on Friday, Nov. 28. Banks and post offices will reopen for regular service.

The stock market will open but close early at 1 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, major retailers will kick off the shopping season bright and early, with giants like Walmart and Target opening their doors at 6 a.m. for Black Friday deals.

