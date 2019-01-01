ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National Beverage
(NASDAQ:FIZZ)
50.94
00
At close: May 27
50.94
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low38.1 - 64.67
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding23.4M / 93.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 213.3K
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E29.11
50d Avg. Price45.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.33
Total Float23.4M

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Dividends

National Beverage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Beverage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National Beverage Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Beverage (FIZZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Beverage. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on February 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own National Beverage (FIZZ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Beverage (FIZZ). The last dividend payout was on February 11, 2022 and was $3.00

Q
How much per share is the next National Beverage (FIZZ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Beverage (FIZZ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on February 11, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)?
A

National Beverage has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Beverage (FIZZ) was $3.00 and was paid out next on February 11, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.