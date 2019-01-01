Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fidelity National Info
Fidelity National Info Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) was reported by Mizuho on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $130.00 expecting FIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.62% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) was provided by Mizuho, and Fidelity National Info maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fidelity National Info, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fidelity National Info was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fidelity National Info (FIS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $135.00 to $130.00. The current price Fidelity National Info (FIS) is trading at is $105.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.