Top 4 Financial Stocks You'll Regret Missing This Month

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Green Dot Corporation GDOT

On Nov. 7, Green Dot reported worse-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results and cut its FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. “It was a solid quarter of execution, and we are excited about the launch of our embedded finance brand, Arc by Green Dot, signifying our commitment to this sizable market where we believe ample opportunity for long-term growth exists,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot. The company' stock fell around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.70.

RSI Value: 28.7

28.7 GDOT Price Action: Shares of Green Dot fell 1.6% to close at $8.88 on Friday.

Shares of Green Dot fell 1.6% to close at $8.88 on Friday. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest GDOT news.

HDFC Bank Ltd HDB

On July 22, 2024, JP Morgan analyst Saurabh Kumar downgraded HDFC Bank from Overweight to Neutral. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $52.16.

RSI Value: 26.3

26.3 HDB Price Action: Shares of HDFC Bank fell 0.4% to close at $58.40 on Friday.

Shares of HDFC Bank fell 0.4% to close at $58.40 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in HDB stock.

Mercury General Corp MCY

On Jan. 10, Mercury General announced it anticipates wildfire losses in Southern California to surpass $150 million in reinsurance retention levels. The company's stock fell around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $37.89.

RSI Value: 24

24 MCY Price Action: Shares of Mercury General fell 7.5% to close at $48.19 on Friday.

Shares of Mercury General fell 7.5% to close at $48.19 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in MCY shares.

Federated Hermes Inc FHI

Federated Hermes will report financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2024 after the closing bell on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. The company's shares lost around 7% over the past month. The company's 52-week low is $31.24.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 FHI Price Action: Shares of Federated Hermes fell 0.2% to close at $38.19 on Friday.

Shares of Federated Hermes fell 0.2% to close at $38.19 on Friday. Benzinga Pro's earnings calendar was used to track upcoming FHI earnings reports.

Read This Next: