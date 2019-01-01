ñol

Federated Hermes
(NYSE:FHI)
34.33
0.62[1.84%]
At close: May 27
34.33
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low33.64 - 34.36
52 Week High/Low27.88 - 39.82
Open / Close33.82 / 34.33
Float / Outstanding86.4M / 91.7M
Vol / Avg.408.3K / 728.6K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E13.15
50d Avg. Price31.98
Div / Yield1.08/3.15%
Payout Ratio41.38
EPS0.61
Total Float86.4M

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Federated Hermes reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.610

Quarterly Revenue

$324.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$324.8M

Earnings Recap

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:17 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Federated Hermes missed estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was down $16.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Federated Hermes's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.70 0.71 0.66 0.78
EPS Actual 0.71 0.73 0.67 0.75
Revenue Estimate 336.35M 337.57M 309.70M 345.62M
Revenue Actual 321.64M 326.59M 311.04M 341.17M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Federated Hermes Questions & Answers

Q
When is Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reporting earnings?
A

Federated Hermes (FHI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.49.

Q
What were Federated Hermes’s (NYSE:FHI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $272.8M, which missed the estimate of $278.2M.

