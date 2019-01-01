Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:17 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Federated Hermes missed estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was down $16.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Federated Hermes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.71 0.66 0.78 EPS Actual 0.71 0.73 0.67 0.75 Revenue Estimate 336.35M 337.57M 309.70M 345.62M Revenue Actual 321.64M 326.59M 311.04M 341.17M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.