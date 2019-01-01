FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FGI Industries
FGI Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGI) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting FGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 216.74% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FGI Industries (NASDAQ: FGI) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and FGI Industries initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FGI Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FGI Industries was filed on February 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FGI Industries (FGI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price FGI Industries (FGI) is trading at is $2.21, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
