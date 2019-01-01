Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$321.4K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$321.4K
Earnings History
Femasys Questions & Answers
When is Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) reporting earnings?
Femasys (FEMY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Femasys’s (NASDAQ:FEMY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $326K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
