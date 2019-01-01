Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Femasys
Femasys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY) was reported by Chardan Capital on March 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting FEMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1061.29% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Femasys (NASDAQ: FEMY) was provided by Chardan Capital, and Femasys maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Femasys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Femasys was filed on March 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Femasys (FEMY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $18.00. The current price Femasys (FEMY) is trading at is $1.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.