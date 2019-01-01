Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Freeport-McMoRan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport-McMoRan. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 2, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2022 and was $0.15
There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 2, 2022
Freeport-McMoRan has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) was $0.15 and was paid out next on May 2, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.