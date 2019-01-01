ñol

Freeport-McMoRan
(NYSE:FCX)
39.64
1.15[2.99%]
At close: May 27
39.84
0.2000[0.50%]
After Hours: 7:24PM EDT
Day High/Low38.7 - 39.7
52 Week High/Low30.02 - 51.99
Open / Close39.09 / 39.65
Float / Outstanding1.4B / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.11.9M / 18.6M
Mkt Cap57.5B
P/E11.46
50d Avg. Price43.71
Div / Yield0.6/1.51%
Payout Ratio10.84
EPS1.05
Total Float1.4B

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Freeport-McMoRan generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.20%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Apr 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Freeport-McMoRan Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport-McMoRan. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 2, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)?
A

Freeport-McMoRan has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) was $0.15 and was paid out next on May 2, 2022.

