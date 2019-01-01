ñol

First Citizens BancShares
(NASDAQ:FCNCA)
693.83
11.61[1.70%]
At close: May 27
693.83
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low683.26 - 694.78
52 Week High/Low610.67 - 947.71
Open / Close683.26 / 693.83
Float / Outstanding10.6M / 16M
Vol / Avg.67.1K / 123.6K
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E12.38
50d Avg. Price659.11
Div / Yield1.88/0.27%
Payout Ratio3.35
EPS16.7
Total Float10.6M

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), Dividends

First Citizens BancShares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Citizens BancShares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.29%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Citizens BancShares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Citizens BancShares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for First Citizens BancShares ($FCNCA) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.47

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)?
A

First Citizens BancShares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) was $0.47 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

