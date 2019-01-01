First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
First Community beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $244.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.48
|0.46
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.63
|0.47
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|14.72M
|14.69M
|14.38M
|14.36M
|Revenue Actual
|14.79M
|16.02M
|14.51M
|13.86M
Earnings History
