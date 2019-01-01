First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Earnings

First Community beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $244.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Community's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.48 0.46 0.42 EPS Actual 0.52 0.63 0.47 0.43 Revenue Estimate 14.72M 14.69M 14.38M 14.36M Revenue Actual 14.79M 16.02M 14.51M 13.86M

