ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Community
(NASDAQ:FCCO)
18.73
-0.08[-0.43%]
At close: May 27
18.81
0.0800[0.43%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low18.73 - 18.85
52 Week High/Low18.32 - 23.42
Open / Close18.82 / 18.73
Float / Outstanding7.3M / 7.6M
Vol / Avg.3.2K / 9.7K
Mkt Cap141.6M
P/E9
50d Avg. Price20.18
Div / Yield0.52/2.78%
Payout Ratio23.56
EPS0.46
Total Float7.3M

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Community reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.460

Quarterly Revenue

$14.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14M

Earnings Recap

 

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Community beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $244.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Community's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.48 0.46 0.42
EPS Actual 0.52 0.63 0.47 0.43
Revenue Estimate 14.72M 14.69M 14.38M 14.36M
Revenue Actual 14.79M 16.02M 14.51M 13.86M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Community using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Community Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) reporting earnings?
A

First Community (FCCO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Q
What were First Community’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.7M, which beat the estimate of $9.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.