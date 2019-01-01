FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FAT Brands
FAT Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on October 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting FAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and FAT Brands upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FAT Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FAT Brands was filed on October 12, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 12, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FAT Brands (FAT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price FAT Brands (FAT) is trading at is $7.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
