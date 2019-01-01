FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-1.130
Quarterly Revenue
$97.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$97.4M
Earnings History
FAT Brands Questions & Answers
When is FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) reporting earnings?
FAT Brands (FAT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were FAT Brands’s (NASDAQ:FAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
