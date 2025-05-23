May 23, 2025 3:08 AM 2 min read

GM EV Sales Surge In The US Despite Donald Trump's Auto Tariffs

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
General Motors Co. GM is steadily gaining on Tesla Inc.'s TSLA lead in the U.S. domestic EV market, despite the Trump administration's automotive tariffs.

What Happened: GM accounted for over 14.4% of all new EVs sold in the U.S. in April 2025, data released by Cox Automotive on Wednesday shows. The Detroit-based automaker is currently the second-largest EV manufacturer by units sold through Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac after it surpassed Ford Motor Co. F.

Amid GM's sales growth, Elon Musk's Tesla still claimed the top spot in April with sales climbing 3.7%, driven by the Model Y, which sold 25,321 units, the report suggested. However, its market share remained below 50%.

Why It Matters: The data comes in as EV sales have experienced a decline in the U.S. The automaker has reportedly pushed back against California's EV policy, which aims to phase out ICE vehicles by 2035.

"Emissions standards that are not aligned with market realities pose a serious threat to our business by undermining consumer choice and vehicle affordability," GM said in an email sent out to employees.

The automaker also pulled its earnings guidance for 2025, citing uncertainties posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs. Elsewhere in the EV sector, GM's fellow Detroit-based automaker, Ford, has reportedly decided to split its flagship Kentucky battery manufacturing facility with Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. NSANY.

Price Action: GM currently trades for $49.66 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

