Ford Motor
(NYSE:F)
13.615
0.495[3.77%]
At close: May 27
13.66
0.0450[0.33%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low13.24 - 13.63
52 Week High/Low12.07 - 25.87
Open / Close13.26 / 13.63
Float / Outstanding3.6B / 4B
Vol / Avg.54.2M / 69.7M
Mkt Cap54.7B
P/E4.77
50d Avg. Price14.9
Div / Yield0.4/2.93%
Payout Ratio6.99
EPS-0.78
Total Float3.6B

Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ford Motor reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$32.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$34.5B

Earnings Recap

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $1.44 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 9.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.27 -0.10 0.21
EPS Actual 0.26 0.51 0.13 0.89
Revenue Estimate 35.52B 32.54B 23.84B 32.23B
Revenue Actual 35.26B 33.21B 24.13B 33.55B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ford Motor using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Ford Motor Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reporting earnings?
A

Ford Motor (F) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Q
What were Ford Motor’s (NYSE:F) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $37.1B, which beat the estimate of $37B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.