Ford Reportedly Opens Doors To Nissan At Flagship Battery Facility After EV Unit Falls Short Of Targets

Ford Motor Co. F will reportedly let Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. NSANY use part of its flagship Kentucky battery manufacturing plant.

What Happened: The Detroit-based automaker will split the manufacturing plant, which is a joint venture between Ford and South Korean battery manufacturer SK On, according to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The facility, which was to be used by Ford and its subsidiary Lincoln, has two manufacturing units, but one of them isn't being utilized at all, while the other isn't running at full capacity, the report suggests.

Ford had previously projected a loss of over $5.5 billion for its EV models and software operations in 2025 as tariffs continue to hinder the company's supply chain.

Ford and Nissan did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The news comes in as Ford pulled its earnings guidance for 2025, citing uncertainty in the auto industry due to U.S. President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs.

The company has also hiked prices of select Mexico-produced EVs, including the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport and Maverick Pickup truck. The hike would apply to models arriving in dealerships sometime in June. It's worth noting that Ford manufactures over 80% of its line-up in the U.S.

Company CEO Jim Farley had earlier said that the Trump administration's tariffs could cost the company over $1.5 billion. "We’ve estimated the gross impact of tariffs for full year total company EBIT of $2.5 billion and a net impact of $1.5 billion," he said.

Price action: F currently trades for $10.48 on the NYSE, according to Benzinga Pro data.

