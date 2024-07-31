What's Going On With Apollo Global Management Stock Wednesday?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The company is anticipated to release 2024 fiscal year second quarter earnings on Thursday. Last week Apollo announced multiple investments and acquisitions with different companies.

The Details: For the second quarter analysts estimate EPS of $1.76 and revenue of $3.87 billion.

On Friday, Apollo announced that on behalf of some of its clients and investors it provided a $700 million capital solution to Sony Music Group. “This investment allows our clients to invest in high grade securities while helping Sony to execute its business plans,” said Apollo Partner Jamshid Ehsani.

Separately, International Game Technology PLC IGT and Everi Holdings Inc. EVRI is set to be acquired by Apollo. International Game Technology is only set to sell its gaming and digital business to Apollo.

Last Thursday, Apollo announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent International to acquire Evri, a large parcel delivery company in the United Kingdom. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter.

APO Price Action: At the time of writing, Apollo is trading 2.43% higher at $125.62 per data from Benzinga Pro.

