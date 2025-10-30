Analysts
October 30, 2025 9:32 AM 1 min read

This Draganfly Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage on Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Draganfly shares closed at $8.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Chardan Capital analyst James McIlree initiated coverage on Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ:KDK) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22. Kodiak AI shares closed at $9.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Edward Jones analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage on Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Evaxion shares closed at $5.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying DPRO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

