This Draganfly Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- Needham analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage on Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Draganfly shares closed at $8.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Chardan Capital analyst James McIlree initiated coverage on Kodiak AI Inc (NASDAQ:KDK) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22. Kodiak AI shares closed at $9.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Edward Jones analyst Soumit Roy initiated coverage on Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Evaxion shares closed at $5.75 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
