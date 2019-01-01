|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.420
|-0.360
|0.0600
|REV
|92.730M
|117.423M
|24.693M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Euronav (NYSE: EURN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Euronav.
The latest price target for Euronav (NYSE: EURN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting EURN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Euronav (NYSE: EURN) is $10.41 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2021.
Euronav’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Euronav.
Euronav is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.