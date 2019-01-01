QQQ
Range
10.34 - 10.6
Vol / Avg.
1.4M/1.2M
Div / Yield
0.12/1.11%
52 Wk
7.55 - 11.2
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.38
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
201.7M
Outstanding
Euronav owns and operates a fleet of vessels for international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company organises itself into two segments: tankers and floating storage and offloading activities, or FSO. The tankers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, operates crude oil tankers on international markets. The FSO segment conducts floating production, floating storage, and offloading operations for crude oil and petroleum products. The company is domiciled in Belgium, but generates revenue globally.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.420-0.360 0.0600
REV92.730M117.423M24.693M

Euronav Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Euronav (EURN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Euronav (NYSE: EURN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Euronav's (EURN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Euronav.

Q

What is the target price for Euronav (EURN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Euronav (NYSE: EURN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting EURN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Euronav (EURN)?

A

The stock price for Euronav (NYSE: EURN) is $10.41 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Euronav (EURN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2021.

Q

When is Euronav (NYSE:EURN) reporting earnings?

A

Euronav’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Euronav (EURN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Euronav.

Q

What sector and industry does Euronav (EURN) operate in?

A

Euronav is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.