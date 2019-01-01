Euronav owns and operates a fleet of vessels for international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company organises itself into two segments: tankers and floating storage and offloading activities, or FSO. The tankers segment, which generates the majority of revenue, operates crude oil tankers on international markets. The FSO segment conducts floating production, floating storage, and offloading operations for crude oil and petroleum products. The company is domiciled in Belgium, but generates revenue globally.