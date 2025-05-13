May 13, 2025 12:11 PM 1 min read

Flex Accelerates Global Power Infrastructure With Polish Expansion

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Flex Ltd. FLEX is expanding its European footprint to meet the rising energy demands of AI-powered data centers.

On Tuesday, the company's Anord Mardix division opened a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, doubling its critical power production capacity in Europe. The move supports Flex's long-term strategy to scale infrastructure for artificial intelligence workloads.

The Poland plant follows a recent capacity boost in Dundalk, Ireland, where a second facility—known as "D2"—added 120,000 square feet to assemble switchgear systems. These expansions are part of Flex's broader effort to meet surging demand for stable and scalable data center power solutions across Europe.

Flex is also scaling operations in the U.S. with a new manufacturing and assembly site in Dallas, Texas. To further enhance its data center product portfolio, it has acquired Crown Technical Systems, a power distribution specialist, and JetCool Technologies, a liquid cooling firm.

The Bielsko-Biała facility, which employs more than 700 workers, will produce Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear, PowerPods, and Busway systems. These products are designed to accelerate and streamline data center deployment from the electrical grid to the processor chip.

Chris Butler, president of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex, said the company’s European expansion highlights its commitment to delivering advanced infrastructure for the AI era. Flex operates over 30 manufacturing locations across EMEA and maintains more than 11 million square feet of regional capacity in Europe.

Last week, Flex surpassed Wall Street expectations for its fourth-quarter results, posting $0.73 in adjusted EPS and $6.4 billion in revenue. CEO Revathi Advaithi emphasized record operating margins and noted it was Flex's fifth consecutive year of double-digit earnings growth..

Price Action: FLEX shares were trading higher by 2.23% at $41.79 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FLEX Logo
FLEXFlex Ltd
$41.942.59%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.24
Growth
28.47
Quality
83.85
Value
66.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$332.103.11%
ROBT Logo
ROBTFirst Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
$45.201.50%
VRT Logo
VRTVertiv Holdings Co
$106.515.40%
Got Questions? Ask
Which AI-driven companies will benefit from Flex's expansion?
How will data center infrastructure investments evolve?
What impact will Flex's Poland facility have on the market?
Which energy stocks could gain from rising AI demands?
How might Flex's acquisitions enhance its competitive edge?
What trends should investors watch in AI infrastructure?
Which European manufacturers could be affected by Flex’s growth?
Could Flex’s success influence power solution providers?
What opportunities exist in critical power solutions for investors?
How will Flex's growth impact stock performance in tech?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsBriefs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved