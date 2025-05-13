Flex Accelerates Global Power Infrastructure With Polish Expansion

Flex Ltd. FLEX is expanding its European footprint to meet the rising energy demands of AI-powered data centers.

On Tuesday, the company's Anord Mardix division opened a 600,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, doubling its critical power production capacity in Europe. The move supports Flex's long-term strategy to scale infrastructure for artificial intelligence workloads.

The Poland plant follows a recent capacity boost in Dundalk, Ireland, where a second facility—known as "D2"—added 120,000 square feet to assemble switchgear systems. These expansions are part of Flex's broader effort to meet surging demand for stable and scalable data center power solutions across Europe.

Flex is also scaling operations in the U.S. with a new manufacturing and assembly site in Dallas, Texas. To further enhance its data center product portfolio, it has acquired Crown Technical Systems, a power distribution specialist, and JetCool Technologies, a liquid cooling firm.

The Bielsko-Biała facility, which employs more than 700 workers, will produce Low and Medium Voltage Switchgear, PowerPods, and Busway systems. These products are designed to accelerate and streamline data center deployment from the electrical grid to the processor chip.

Chris Butler, president of Embedded and Critical Power at Flex, said the company’s European expansion highlights its commitment to delivering advanced infrastructure for the AI era. Flex operates over 30 manufacturing locations across EMEA and maintains more than 11 million square feet of regional capacity in Europe.

Last week, Flex surpassed Wall Street expectations for its fourth-quarter results, posting $0.73 in adjusted EPS and $6.4 billion in revenue. CEO Revathi Advaithi emphasized record operating margins and noted it was Flex's fifth consecutive year of double-digit earnings growth..

Price Action: FLEX shares were trading higher by 2.23% at $41.79 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock