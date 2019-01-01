QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Earth Search Sciences Inc is a part of the energy sector. The company is working with investors to develop and employ technology in the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The firm is focused on two business ventures. General Synfuels International (GSI) is the subsidiary of the Company. GSI is engaged in developing additional patents related to the company's technology, and as part of that process, the Company is exploring a tar sands application. GSI is also involved in examining various private oil shale sites in Colorado and Wyoming for a test plant.


Earth Search Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Earth Search Sciences (ESSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Earth Search Sciences (OTCEM: ESSE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Earth Search Sciences's (ESSE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Earth Search Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for Earth Search Sciences (ESSE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Earth Search Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Earth Search Sciences (ESSE)?

A

The stock price for Earth Search Sciences (OTCEM: ESSE) is $0.00001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:26:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Earth Search Sciences (ESSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Earth Search Sciences.

Q

When is Earth Search Sciences (OTCEM:ESSE) reporting earnings?

A

Earth Search Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Earth Search Sciences (ESSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Earth Search Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Earth Search Sciences (ESSE) operate in?

A

Earth Search Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.