Earth Search Sciences Inc is a part of the energy sector. The company is working with investors to develop and employ technology in the extraction of oil and gas from oil shale. The firm is focused on two business ventures. General Synfuels International (GSI) is the subsidiary of the Company. GSI is engaged in developing additional patents related to the company's technology, and as part of that process, the Company is exploring a tar sands application. GSI is also involved in examining various private oil shale sites in Colorado and Wyoming for a test plant.