Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Essent Group Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Essent Group Ltd. ESNT will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, May 9.

Analysts expect the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share, down from $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. Essent Group projects to report quarterly revenue at $310.79 million, compared to $298.36 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 14, Essent Group posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

Essent Group shares rose 0.6% to close at $58.72 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $71 to $65 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $60 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Scott Heleniak reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $67 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $68 to $60 on Nov. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $61 to $64 on Aug. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Considering buying ESNT stock? Here's what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
