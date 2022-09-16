Cornhole Among 'Fastest Growing Sports' And Official Gear Is About To Flood Stores

- Escalade Inc ESCA has signed a long-term licensing partnership with the governing body for professional, competitive, and recreational cornhole, American Cornhole League (ACL).
- The agreement allows Escalade Sports to make, sell, and distribute ACL COMP and ACL REC products to its retail partners.
- ACL has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world since launching in 2016.
- Consumers can purchase officially licensed boards and bags at participating retailers starting in the summer of 2023.
- "We are looking forward to leveraging our manufacturing capabilities and retail partnerships to bring authentic, tournament-quality cornhole products to a much broader audience," said Nick Martin, GM at Escalade Sports.
- Escalade designs, manufactures, and sells sporting goods, fitness, and indoor/outdoor recreation equipment.
- Price Action: ESCA shares are trading lower by 1.68% at $10.51 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
