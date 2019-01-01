|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Erytech Pharma’s space includes: Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX), NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI), Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC).
The latest price target for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) was reported by JMP Securities on September 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ERYP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 687.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) is $1.65 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Erytech Pharma.
Erytech Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Erytech Pharma.
Erytech Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.