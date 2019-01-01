QQQ
Range
1.65 - 1.9
Vol / Avg.
15.1K/126K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.62 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
51.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.61
Shares
31M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology

Erytech Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erytech Pharma (ERYP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erytech Pharma's (ERYP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Erytech Pharma (ERYP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) was reported by JMP Securities on September 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting ERYP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 687.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Erytech Pharma (ERYP)?

A

The stock price for Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) is $1.65 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Erytech Pharma (ERYP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erytech Pharma.

Q

When is Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) reporting earnings?

A

Erytech Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Erytech Pharma (ERYP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erytech Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Erytech Pharma (ERYP) operate in?

A

Erytech Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.