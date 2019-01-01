ñol

Telefonaktiebolaget L M
(NASDAQ:ERIC)
8.25
0.20[2.48%]
At close: May 27
8.29
0.0400[0.48%]
After Hours: 7:40PM EDT
Day High/Low8.11 - 8.26
52 Week High/Low7.3 - 13.48
Open / Close8.15 / 8.25
Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.5M / 10.6M
Mkt Cap27.5B
P/E12.09
50d Avg. Price8.54
Div / Yield0.25/2.99%
Payout Ratio33.24
EPS0.88
Total Float-

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Telefonaktiebolaget L M generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.178

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonaktiebolaget L M.

Q
What date did I need to own Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC). The last dividend payout was on April 5, 2022 and was $0.09

Q
How much per share is the next Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on April 5, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC)?
A

The most current yield for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 24, 2012

