Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC), Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget L M issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Telefonaktiebolaget L M generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonaktiebolaget L M.
There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC). The last dividend payout was on April 5, 2022 and was $0.09
There are no upcoming dividends for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.09 on April 5, 2022
The most current yield for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 24, 2012
Browse dividends on all stocks.