Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$131.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$131.8M
Earnings History
Bottomline Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) reporting earnings?
Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.25.
What were Bottomline Technologies’s (NASDAQ:EPAY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $93.5M, which beat the estimate of $90.9M.
