Why Is Eos Energy Stock Gaining Wednesday?

Margin Improvement And Production Growth

Net income attributable to shareholders totaled $508.9 million, compared with $15.1 million a year earlier, primarily driven by non-cash mark-to-market fair value adjustments. Gross loss was $44.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA loss was $68.0 million.

Eos said revenue generated over the past two quarters exceeded its full-year 2025 revenue. The company reported record quarterly production performance for shipments, battery output, and bipolar manufacturing, while surpassing 6.0 GWh of discharged energy from deployed systems.

Manufacturing Expansion And Commercial Pipeline

The company completed Factory Acceptance Testing for its second battery module line, with installation and commissioning underway at its Thorn Hill facility. Initial production remains scheduled for the end of the second quarter.

Commercial pipeline increased 56% year over year to $24.3 billion, while backlog rose to $644.6 million, representing 2.6 GWh as of March 31.

Eos also expanded an existing Southeast utility project from a four-hour to a 10-hour discharge system and announced a joint development agreement with TURBINE-X Energy Inc. targeting deployments tied to growing power demand from high-performance computing applications.

Liquidity And Outlook

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $472.4 million at March 31. Net cash used in operating activities was $119.7 million during the quarter.

The company reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $300 million to $400 million, compared with the analyst estimate of $303.689 million.

"The market is telling us what it needs: long-duration storage that is safe, American-made, and financeable at scale. We have the technology, the manufacturing, the controls, and now, with Frontier Power USA, the planned capital to accelerate project deployment," Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said.

Frontier Power USA Platform

Eos and Cerberus Capital Management announced plans to form Frontier Power USA, a long-duration energy storage development and investment platform focused on utility-scale storage deployments in the United States.

The platform secured a $100 million equity commitment from Cerberus and is expected to receive an approximately $150 million investment from Eos through a planned pro rata rights offering.

Frontier entered into a 2 GWh take-or-pay Capacity Reservation Agreement with Eos tied to AI data centers, commercial and industrial applications, and utility-scale developments. The companies said about 5 GWh of projects are under active development, with another 20 GWh identified in the pipeline.

EOSE Price Action: Eos Energy Enterprises shares were up 10.25% at $8.93 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock