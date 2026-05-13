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earnings image
May 13, 2026 7:11 AM 16 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.97 million.

• Dominari Holdings (NASDAQ:DOMH) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $424.33 million.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $97.80 million.

• Buda Juice (AMEX:BUDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $124.20 million.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.67 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $19.79 million.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.42 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics (AMEX:PLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.47 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $56.41 million.

• Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $87.64 million.

• Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.47 million.

• DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.48 million.

• Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $521.05 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $992.22 million.

• Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $723.93 million.

• AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX:AIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $134.30 million.

• Costamare Bulkers Hldgs (NYSE:CMDB) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $358.97 million.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $250.62 million.

• Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $991.87 million.

• WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $35.23 billion.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.05 billion.

• Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.

• ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $366.00 million.

• Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $46.27 million.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $79.11 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $543.99 million.

• Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $312.75 million.

• VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $291.57 million.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $821.34 million.

• Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.07 million.

• Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $481.55 million.

• Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1 thousand.

• Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.73 million.

• Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $374.23 million.

• Swarmer (NASDAQ:SWMR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $14.54 million.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $544.65 million.

• Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $410.98 million.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.61 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $299.49 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $12.02 million.

• CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $900 thousand.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.29 million.

• Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $15.07 million.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.55 per share on revenue of $162.10 million.

• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.05 million.

• AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nine Energy Service (AMEX:NINE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $293.81 million.

• EquipmentShare.com (NASDAQ:EQPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $893.42 million.

• HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $139 thousand.

• Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $255.28 million.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.42 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1 thousand.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.87 million.

• MultiSensor AI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MSAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.80 million.

• Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $5.11 million.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.74 million.

• Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.40 million.

• Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $12.04 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Insight Molecular (NASDAQ:IMDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $227 thousand.

• Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $420.51 million.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.60 million.

• Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $333 thousand.

• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ:POCI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $7.58 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.24 million.

• QT Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:QTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.

• SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $450 thousand.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.88 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $87.09 million.

• Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $143.86 million.

• Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.08 million.

• Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.

• Spruce Power Holding (NYSE:SPRU) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $81.33 million.

• CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.89 million.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $15.56 billion.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.

• National Healthcare (NASDAQ:NHP) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $255.93 million.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.44 million.

• MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $27.23 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.36 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $49.87 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $986 thousand.

• Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $6.55 million.

• Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $218.72 million.

• Teekay (NYSE:TK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Logistic Properties (AMEX:LPA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BitGo Holdings (NYSE:BTGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion.

• Birchtech (AMEX:BCHT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.91 million.

• Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $3.15 million.

• Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $275 thousand.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $128.40 million.

• GrabAGun Digital Hldgs (NYSE:PEW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.

• North American Const Gr (NYSE:NOA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $302.04 million.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.96 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $39.29 million.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $204.85 million.

• Accelerant Hldgs (NYSE:ARX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $245.50 million.

• DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $137.50 million.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $61.65 million.

• Park Dental Partners (NASDAQ:PARK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $61.05 million.

• Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $672.80 million.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.87 million.

• Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.35 million.

• Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PGIM Portfolio Ballast ETF (BATS:PBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $154.06 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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