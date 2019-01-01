ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Entera Bio
(NASDAQ:ENTX)
2.30
0.13[5.99%]
At close: May 27
2.40
0.1000[4.35%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low2.2 - 2.3
52 Week High/Low1.72 - 8.68
Open / Close2.25 / 2.23
Float / Outstanding24.2M / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.6.5K / 34.9K
Mkt Cap66.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float24.2M

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Entera Bio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$68K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$68K

Earnings Recap

 

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entera Bio beat estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $89.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entera Bio's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.11 -0.12 -0.12
EPS Actual 0.21 -0.09 -0.21 -0.43
Revenue Estimate 130.00K 60.00K 90.00K 90.00K
Revenue Actual 165.00K 140.00K 109.00K 157.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Entera Bio using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Entera Bio Questions & Answers

Q
When is Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) reporting earnings?
A

Entera Bio (ENTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Entera Bio’s (NASDAQ:ENTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.