Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Entera Bio
The latest price target for Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting ENTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 341.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Entera Bio initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Entera Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Entera Bio was filed on June 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Entera Bio (ENTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price Entera Bio (ENTX) is trading at is $2.04, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
